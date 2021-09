WTA: Sania Mirza in doubles quarterfinals

Sania Mirza, in partnership with Shuai Zhang of China, beat Tayisiya Morderger and Yana Morderger of Germany 6-2, 6-3 to reach the doubles quarterfinals of the EUR 189,708 WTA tennis tournament in Luxembourg.

In the men’s Challenger in France, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja made the doubles semifinals with a 3-6, 6-1, 10-5 victory over Teymuraz Gabashvili and Maxime Janvier.

In the ATP Challenger in Turkey, Sriram Balaji in partnership with Hiroki Moriya of Japan lost the doubles quarterfinals after being two points away from winning the match at 5-2 in the second set tie-break, against second seeds Jamie Cerretani and Fabian Fallert, who prevailed 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7.

EUR 189,708 WTA, Luxembourg Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Shuai Zhang (Chn) & Sania Mirza bt Tayisiya Morderger & Yana Morderger (Ger) 6-2, 6-3.

EUR 189,708 WTA, Portoroz, Slovenia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lucia Bronzetti (Ita) & Nika Radisic (Slo) bt Emily Webley-Smith (GBR) & Rutuja Bhosale 6-4, 6-4.

EUR 66,640 Challenger, Rennes, France Doubles (quarterfinals): Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja bt Teymuraz Gabashvili (Rus) & Maxime Janvier (Fra) 3-6, 6-1, [10-5].

USD 52,080 Challenger, Istanbul, Turkey Doubles (quarterfinals): Jamie Cerretani (U.S.) & Fabian Fallert (Ger) bt Hiroki Moriya (Jpn) & Sriram Balaji 3-6, 7-6 (5), [10-7];

Pre-quarterfinals: Hiroki Moriya & Sriram Balaji bt Chun-Hsin Tseng & Tung-Lin Wu (Tpe) 6-4, 6-1.

USD 25,000 ITF men, Madrid, Spain Doubles (quarterfinals): Roberto Ortega-Olmedo & Carlos Sanchez Jover (Esp) w.o. Carlos Lopez Montagud (Esp) & Manish Sureshkumar.

USD 15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam bt Guy Orly Iradukunda (Bdi) 6-4, 6-4;

First round: Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam bt Evgeny Philippov (Rus) 7-6 (4), 6-4.

USD 15,000 ITF women, Melilla, Spain Doubles (quarterfinals): Enola Chiesa (Ita) & Sathwika Sama bt Nina Rudiukova & Anastasia Veselova (Rus) 6-4, 6-2.

