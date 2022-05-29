French Open: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig lose in mixed doubles second round

Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig lost their second round match in mixed doubles at the French Open in Paris on Sunday.

Sania and Dodig went down 4-6, 3-6 to the all-Brazilian pair of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Bruno Soares in the match that lasted one hour 15 minutes.

Sania had won the mixed doubles title at Roland Garros in 2012 when she had paired up with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi.

Sania, along with her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka, will play against the all-American duo of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in the pre-quarterfinals of women's doubles.