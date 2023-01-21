Indians at Australian Open 2023, January 22 schedule: Sania Mirza, Jeevan-Balaji pair in doubles second round action

Eighth seeds Sania Mirza and her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina take on the Ukrainian-Belgian duo of Anhelina Kalinina and Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open women’s doubles on Sunday.

Sania is playing her final Grand Slam as the 36-year-old is set to retire from the sport after next month’s Dubai Masters.

The all-Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Sriram Balaji, who got into the main draw as alternates and knocked out fifth-seeded Croatian-American duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, next face Frenchmen Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy.

Yuvan Nandal and Shruti Ahlawat will play their opening round fixtures in the junior boys’ and girls’ singles, respectively. Nandal will also be in action in doubles.

Here is the list of fixtures involving Indians on day seven of the 2023 Australian Open:

Court 7

Women’s Doubles, Second Round: [8] Sania Mirza/Anna Danilina (KAZ) vs [WC] Jaimee Fourlis/Luke Saville (AUS) - Not before 7:30AM IST

Kia Arena

Men’s Doubles, Second Round: [Alternate] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan/N Sriram Balaji vs Fabrice Martin/Jeremy Chardy (FRA) - Not before 5:30AM IST

Where to watch 2023 Australian Open in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Court 17

Junior Boys’ Singles, First Round: Yuvan Nandal vs Alexander Frusina (USA) - 5:30AM IST

Junior Girls’ Singles, First Round: Shruti Ahlawat vs Wakana Sonobe (JPN)

Junior Boys’ Doubles, First Round: Yuvan Nandal/Goran Zgola (POL) vs Atakan Karahan (TUR)/Rei Sakamoto (JPN)