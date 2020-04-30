Tennis Tennis Sania Mirza nominated for Fed Cup Heart award Sania had recently made a comeback to Fed Cup after four years, helping India qualify for the Play-offs for the first time. PTI NEW DELHI 30 April, 2020 18:47 IST The Indian team which qualified for the Fed Cup World Group play-off for the first time in history. (From left): Captain Vishaal Uppal, Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia, Sania Mirza, Rutuja Bhosale and Sowjanya Bavisetti. - Special Arrangement PTI NEW DELHI 30 April, 2020 18:47 IST Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday became the first Indian to be nominated for the Fed Cup Heart Award from the Asia/Oceania zone along with Indonesia’s Priska Medelyn Nugrorho.Sania had recently made a comeback to Fed Cup after four years. With her 18-month son Izhaan present in the stands, Sania helped India qualify for the Play-offs for the first time.“Stepping on to the court for the first time in India colours was a moment of pride for me, back in 2003. It has been an eighteen year long journey since then and I feel extremely proud and privileged to have contributed to the success of Indian tennis,” Sania was quoted as saying in an AITA release.READ| Lockdown diaries: Netflix, son, social work keep Sania Mirza busy “The Fed Cup result at the Asia/Oceania tournament last month is one of the greatest achievements of my playing career. These are the moments an athlete plays for and I am grateful to the Fed Cup Heart Awards selection panel for this recognition,” added the 33-year-old.Fans will determine the winners of the Heart Awards by online voting, which will go live on May 1 and will go on until May 8.In Fed Cup Heart Award’s 11th edition this year, Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) and Eleonora Molinaro (Luxembourg) have been nominated from Europe/Africa zone while Fernanda Contreras Gomez of Mexico and Paraguay’s Veronica Cepede Royg have been nominated from the Americas. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos