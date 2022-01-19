Tennis Tennis Sania Mirza: I've decided that 2022 will be my last season Mirza, seeded 12th with Nadiia Kichenok, lost to Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek 4-6, 6-7 (5) in women's doubles at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 19 January, 2022 14:53 IST Sania Mirza is India's most successful female tennis player. Team Sportstar 19 January, 2022 14:53 IST Sania Mirza has announced that 2022 will be her final season on the WTA tour after her first-round loss in women's doubles at the Australian Open on Wednesday.Mirza, seeded 12th with Nadiia Kichenok, lost to Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek 4-6, 6-7 (5). Mirza, Kichenok knocked out in women's doubles opener at Australian Open "I've decided that this will be my last season. I'm taking it week by week. Not sure if I can last the season, but I want to," Sania, India's most successful female tennis player, was quoted as saying. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :