Saina Mirza-Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final, LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch, IST timings

Australian Open 2023: Here is all you need to know about the mixed doubles final where Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will be in action on Friday.

Team Sportstar
26 January, 2023 18:25 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian mixed doubles pair Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.

FILE PHOTO: Indian mixed doubles pair Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The all-Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will take on the Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the mixed doubles final of Australian Open 2023 at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Mirza and Bopanna progressed to the final with a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), [10-6] win over third seeds and reigning Wimbledon champions Desirae Krawczyk of the USA and Neal Skupski of Great Britain in the semifinals. In the second semifinal, Stefani and Matos beat local wildcards Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans 4-6, 6-4, [11-9] to become the first Brazilian pair ever to reach the final.

Mirza and Bopanna had begun their campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over local wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and John Peers before beating Uruguay’s Ariel Behar and Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya, 6-4, 7-6 (9) in the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian pair was given a walkover by the Latvian-Spanish duo of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the quarterfinals.

The 36-year-old Mirza, who is set to retire from the sport after next month’s Dubai Masters, won the mixed doubles crown in Melbourne with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009. She further went on to win five more Grand Slams, two of which came in mixed doubles.

With Bopanna, she has previously played mixed doubles once at French Open (2011) and twice at Wimbledon (2011, 2021) with the pair’s best result together being a quarterfinal-finish at the All England Club in 2011. They did, however, finish fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

When and where to watch 2023 Australian Open mixed doubles finals in India?
The Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final between India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna and Brazil’s Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app and JioTV from 6:30AM IST.

