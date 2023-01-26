Saina Mirza-Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final, LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch, IST timings

The all-Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will take on the Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the mixed doubles final of Australian Open 2023 at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Mirza and Bopanna progressed to the final with a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), [10-6] win over third seeds and reigning Wimbledon champions Desirae Krawczyk of the USA and Neal Skupski of Great Britain in the semifinals. In the second semifinal, Stefani and Matos beat local wildcards Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans 4-6, 6-4, [11-9] to become the first Brazilian pair ever to reach the final.

Mirza and Bopanna had begun their campaign with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over local wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and John Peers before beating Uruguay’s Ariel Behar and Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya, 6-4, 7-6 (9) in the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian pair was given a walkover by the Latvian-Spanish duo of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the quarterfinals.

The 36-year-old Mirza, who is set to retire from the sport after next month’s Dubai Masters, won the mixed doubles crown in Melbourne with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009. She further went on to win five more Grand Slams, two of which came in mixed doubles.

With Bopanna, she has previously played mixed doubles once at French Open (2011) and twice at Wimbledon (2011, 2021) with the pair’s best result together being a quarterfinal-finish at the All England Club in 2011. They did, however, finish fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics.