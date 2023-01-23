Saina Mirza-Rohan Bopanna mixed doubles quarterfinal, Australian Open 2023 LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch, IST timings

The all-Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will take on Latvian-Spanish duo of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the quarterfinal of Australian Open 2023 at the Margaret Court Arena on Tuesday.

The Sania-Bopanna pair ousted Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan 6-4, 7-6 (9) in the second round on court seven.

Meanwhile, Ostapenko and Hernandez downed Marcelo Alevaro of Salvador and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), [10-8] in their second-round match.

The 36-year-old Sania, who is set to retire from the sport after next month’s Dubai Masters, won the mixed doubles crown in Melbourne with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009. She further went on to win five more Grand Slams, two of which came in mixed doubles.

With Bopanna, she has previously played mixed doubles once at French Open (2011) and twice at Wimbledon (2011, 2021) with the pair’s best result together being a quarterfinal-finish at the All England Club in 2011. They did, however, finish fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics.