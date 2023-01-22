Tennis

Indians at Australian Open 2023, January 23 schedule: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna pair in mixed doubles second round

Australian Open 2023: The all-Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna takes on alternates - Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya and Uruguay’s Ariel Behar - in the second round of mixed doubles.

Team Sportstar
22 January, 2023 16:30 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sania Mirza (left) and Rohan Bopanna (right).

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sania Mirza (left) and Rohan Bopanna (right). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The all-Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna takes on alternates - Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya and Uruguay’s Ariel Behar - in the second round of 2023 Australian Open mixed doubles on Monday.

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza loses in women’s doubles second round, Jeevan-Balaji duo also eliminated

Sania is playing her final Grand Slam as she is set to retire after next month’s Dubai Masters.

Sania, 36, and Bopanna, 42, won the opening round fixture 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 14 minutes against local wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville.

Sania won the mixed doubles crown in Melbourne with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009. With Bopanna, she has previously played mixed doubles once at French Open (2011) and twice at Wimbledon (2011, 2021) with the pair’s best result together being a quarterfinal-finish at the All England Club in 2011. They did, however, finish fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Manas Dhamne will play his second-round match in junior boys’ singles against Zhou Yi, 11th seed from China. Later in the day, Dhamne and his compatriot Aryan Shah will face the fifth-seeded Australian-Russian duo of Hayden Jones and Danil Panarin in opening round of doubles.

Here is the list of fixtures involving Indians on day eight of the 2023 Australian Open (estimated start timings in IST):

Court 7

Mixed Doubles, Second Round: Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna vs [Alternates] Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)/Ariel Behar (URG) - 11:30AM IST

Court 12

Junior Boys’ Singles, Second Round: Manas Dhamne vs [11] Zhou Yi (CHN) - 7AM IST

Junior Boys’ Doubles, First Round: Manas Dhamne/Aryan Shah vs [5] Hayden Jones (AUS)/Danil Panarin (RUS) - 11:30AM IST

Where to watch 2023 Australian Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

