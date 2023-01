Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advanced to the Australian Open mixed doubles quarterfinals on Monday.

The Indian pair ousted Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan 6-4, 7-6 (9) in the second round on court seven.

Sania and Bopanna will go head-to-head against Latvian-Spanish pair of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the quarterfinal round.

More to follow...