Sania Mirza: Want to shut this chapter of my life with a medal at the Tokyo Olympics

At 34, six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza is chasing yet another dream – to win an Olympic medal.

“Well, Olympics has been at the back of my mind. I am back to full-length training and have been practising now for more than four hours daily,” Sania told Sportstar after another long grind at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy here,

“I will just try to stay healthy, keep myself fit for the challenge of taking part in Olympics which will be my fourth. Definitely, an Olympic medal is one thing which I feel I am missing in my list of achievements. And, I want to shut this chapter of my life with a medal in Tokyo,” Sania said.



“I do believe that I have a couple of more years of tennis left in me,” she added.



READ: Ankita Raina wins maiden WTA title, pockets Phillip Island Trophy

“I just want to put myself in a position to be in a with a chance. I love to stay positive and am conscious of the kind of challenges one has to face to win an Olympic medal too,” she said with a big smile.

“Honestly, I have been very lucky by the grace of God both in real life and on the tennis court. Importantly, I always have the kind of support system that one needs to be a top class athlete,” Sania said.

“I am keen to take it step by step. It will be a different kind of challenge to be back in the circuit after such a long gap because of the pandemic. The bio-bubble is going to be another major issue,” the champion tennis player said after a long training session with Davis Cupper Saketh Myneni and others.

“There is nothing like setting a major goal as I look ahead. Would love to take it event by even, take one step at a time,” she said.

“The biggest challenge during the pandemic is to stay healthy. Even I have recovered from the COVID-19. That way, it took a little bit longer for me to start full length training,” Sania revealed.



READ: This virus is no joke: Sania Mirza reveals she had contracted COVID-19 but recovered

“The sport took a backseat because of the pandemic for sure. Yes, the biggest positive is it also taught us how to lead healthy life and understand simple things in life and remind us that health is more important than anything else in the world,” she explained.

“I enjoyed spending quality time, especially with the family. I loved being with my son Izhaan which otherwise I would have struggled to do,” she explained.

On yet another comeback when she will be competing in the forthcoming Doha and Dubai Opens, Sania is excited saying it feels like her career's first comeback.

“I am looking forward to be back and competing again. Let us see how it goes. Last year around this time on my comeback (after being blessed with her son) had won a WTA event in Australia before another injury,” she recalled.

“Hopefully, I can do it again and win some major events too. Will see how things shape up in the days to come,” Sania concluded.