Sania-Shuai duo advances to quarters of the Ostrava Open; Ramkumar loses to Broady in Biel

Sania Mirza in partnership with Shuai Zhang of China beat Anna Danilina and Lidziya Marozava 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 in the doubles quarterfinals of the $565,530 WTA tennis tournament in the Czech Republic on Friday.

In the semifinals, the second-seeded Indo-Chinese pair will meet the fourth seeded Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan.

Davis Cuppers Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost in the singles quarterfinals of the Challengers in the US and Switzerland respectively.

The results