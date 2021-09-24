Tennis Tennis Sania-Shuai duo advances to quarters of the Ostrava Open; Ramkumar loses to Broady in Biel In the semifinals, the second-seeded Indo-Chinese pair will meet the fourth seeded Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 24 September, 2021 20:31 IST Sania Mirza from India and Shuai Zhang from China play against Anna Danilina from Kazakhstan and Lidziya Marozava from Belarus - GETTY IMAGES Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 24 September, 2021 20:31 IST Sania Mirza in partnership with Shuai Zhang of China beat Anna Danilina and Lidziya Marozava 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 in the doubles quarterfinals of the $565,530 WTA tennis tournament in the Czech Republic on Friday.In the semifinals, the second-seeded Indo-Chinese pair will meet the fourth seeded Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan.READ: Raducanu splits from coach who helped her to US Open winDavis Cuppers Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost in the singles quarterfinals of the Challengers in the US and Switzerland respectively.The results$565,530 WTA, Ostrava, Czech Republic Doubles (quarterfinals): Shuai Zhang (Chn) & Sania Mirza bt Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Litziya Marozava (Blr) 6-3, 3-6, [10-6].$52,080 Challenger, Columbus, US Singles (quarterfinals): Mikael Torpegaard (Den) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-1, 6-4.€44,820 Challenger, Biel, Switzerland Singles (quarterfinals): Liam Broady (GBR) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(2), 6-2.Doubles (quarterfinals): Ruben Bemelmans (Bel) & Daniel Masur (Ger) bt Maxime Janvier (Fra) & Arjun Kadhe 6-4, 6-4.$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (quarterfinals): Clara Vlasselaer (Bel) bt Zeel Desai 7-6(3), 6-4.$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt Doubles (quarterfinals): Jasmijn Gimbrere & Demi Tran (Ned) bt Yasmin Ezzat (Egy) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 7-6(2), 7-6(2). Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :