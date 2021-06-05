Mukund, Pervolarakis pair enter Little Rock Challenger semifinals

Sasikumar Mukund and Michail Pervolarakis made the doubles semifinals with a 7-6(5), 1-6, 10-7 victory over Sekou Bangoura and Donald Young in the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Little Rock, US.



The Indo-Greek team, which had made the draw as an alternate team in place of the top seeds Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson of the US, was scheduled to play Nicolas Barrientos of Colombia and Ernesto Escobedo, in the semifinals.



In the Challenger in Italy, third seeds Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan were beaten in straight sets by second seeds Luis David Martinez and David Vega Hernandez.

READ: Balaji-Ramkumar in doubles semifinals of Challenger in Italy



The results:



$52,080 Challenger, Little Rock, US Doubles (quarterfinals): Michail Pervolarakis (Gre) & Sasikumar Mukund bt Sekou Bangoura & Donald Young (US) 7-6(5), 1-6, [10-7].



€44,820 Challenger, Biella, Italy Doubles (semifinals): Luis David Martinez (Ven) & David Vega Hernandez (Esp) bt Sriram Balaji & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 6-4.