Sasikumar Mukund tumbles in Antalya

Sasi Kumar Mukund missed his chance to make a better fight and was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Harri Heliovaara of Finland in the first qualifying round of the €361,800 ATP tennis tournament in Antalya on Wednesday.

Mukund was serving for the second at 5-3 but lost his way thereafter, as his opponent was able to step it up in closing out the match.

The results:

€361,800 ATP, Antalya, Turkey

Qualifying singles (first round): Harri Heliovaara (Fin) bt Sasikumar Mukund 6-4, 7-5.