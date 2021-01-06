Tennis Tennis Sasikumar Mukund tumbles in Antalya Sasikumar Mukund missed his chance to make a better fight and was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Harri Heliovaara of Finland in the first qualifying round of the €361,800 ATP tennis tournament. Team Sportstar New Delhi 06 January, 2021 21:10 IST Mukund was serving for the second at 5-3 but lost his way thereafter, - FILE PHOTO/ V. SREENIVASA MURTHY Team Sportstar New Delhi 06 January, 2021 21:10 IST Sasi Kumar Mukund missed his chance to make a better fight and was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Harri Heliovaara of Finland in the first qualifying round of the €361,800 ATP tennis tournament in Antalya on Wednesday.READ| Abu Dhabi Open: Daria Kasatkina wins first women's tennis match of new season Mukund was serving for the second at 5-3 but lost his way thereafter, as his opponent was able to step it up in closing out the match.READ| Kyrgios out of Australian ATP Cup team as world ranking slips The results:€361,800 ATP, Antalya, Turkey Qualifying singles (first round): Harri Heliovaara (Fin) bt Sasikumar Mukund 6-4, 7-5. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos