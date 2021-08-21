Tennis Tennis Saumya Vig-Lisa-Marie Rioux pair loses ITF semifinals in Germany Saumya Vig and Lisa-Marie Rioux pair was beaten by Carolina Kuhl and Angelina Wirges in the doubles semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament. Team Sportstar 21 August, 2021 18:30 IST Team Sportstar 21 August, 2021 18:30 IST Saumya Vig in partnership with Lisa-Marie Rioux of Japan was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by Carolina Kuhl and Angelina Wirges in the doubles semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Germany.The results$25,000 ITF women, Erwitte, GermanyDoubles (semifinals): Carolina Kuhl & Angelina Wirges (Ger) bt Lisa-Marie Rious (Jpn) & Saumya Vig 6-4, 6-3. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :