Saumya Vig-Lisa-Marie Rioux pair loses ITF semifinals in Germany

The results

$25,000 ITF women, Erwitte, Germany

Doubles (semifinals): Carolina Kuhl & Angelina Wirges (Ger) bt Lisa-Marie Rious (Jpn) & Saumya Vig 6-4, 6-3.