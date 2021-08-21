Tennis

Saumya Vig-Lisa-Marie Rioux pair loses ITF semifinals in Germany

Saumya Vig and Lisa-Marie Rioux pair was beaten by Carolina Kuhl and Angelina Wirges in the doubles semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 August, 2021 18:30 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 August, 2021 18:30 IST

Saumya Vig in partnership with Lisa-Marie Rioux of Japan was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by Carolina Kuhl and Angelina Wirges in the doubles semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Germany.

The results
$25,000 ITF women, Erwitte, Germany
Doubles (semifinals): Carolina Kuhl & Angelina Wirges (Ger) bt Lisa-Marie Rious (Jpn) & Saumya Vig 6-4, 6-3.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App