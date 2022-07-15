Thiem knocked out in Bastad after quarterfinal loss to Baez

Dominic Thiem was knocked out of the ATP250 event in Bastad, Sweden on Friday after a three-set loss to Sebastian Baez in the quaarterfinal.

Eighth-seeded Argentine Baez took the opening set 6-2 in 39 minutes. Former US Open champion Thiem, playing his first quarterfinal clash since 2021 Madrid Masters, made the first move in the second set by breaking Baez’s serve in the fifth game to lead 3-2. However, the Austrian’s advantage did not last long as he failed to hold his own serve in the next game.

Serving to stay in the match at 5-4, Thiem was forced to save a match point at 30-40. The second point was eventually decided by a tiebreak. Down 1-3, the 28-year-old Austrian took six of the next eight points to win the tiebreak 7-5 and force a deciding third game.

In the final set, Baez moved ahead by breaking Thiem in the fifth game before managing to serve for the match at 5-4.

Baez will face either Serbia’s Laslo Djere or second-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev in the semifinal.

World number 339 Thiem, who had reached a career-high ranking of 3 in March 2020, returned to professional tennis in March this year after sitting out for nine months due to a wrist injury sustained at the 2021 Mallorca Championships.

On Tuesday, he got his first-tour level win in 426 days when he beat Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the opening round. Thiem followed his win over Ruusuvuori with a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 victory over fourth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the round of 16 on Thursday.