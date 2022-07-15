Tennis

Thiem knocked out in Bastad after quarterfinal loss to Baez

Eighth-seeded Argentine Sebastian Baez defeated Thiem 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4 in the quarterfinal clash on Friday.

Team Sportstar
15 July, 2022 22:53 IST
15 July, 2022 22:53 IST
FILE PHOTO: Dominic Thiem

FILE PHOTO: Dominic Thiem | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Eighth-seeded Argentine Sebastian Baez defeated Thiem 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4 in the quarterfinal clash on Friday.

Dominic Thiem was knocked out of the ATP250 event in Bastad, Sweden on Friday after a three-set loss to Sebastian Baez in the quaarterfinal.

Eighth-seeded Argentine Baez took the opening set 6-2 in 39 minutes. Former US Open champion Thiem, playing his first quarterfinal clash since 2021 Madrid Masters, made the first move in the second set by breaking Baez’s serve in the fifth game to lead 3-2. However, the Austrian’s advantage did not last long as he failed to hold his own serve in the next game.

Serving to stay in the match at 5-4, Thiem was forced to save a match point at 30-40. The second point was eventually decided by a tiebreak. Down 1-3, the 28-year-old Austrian took six of the next eight points to win the tiebreak 7-5 and force a deciding third game.

In the final set, Baez moved ahead by breaking Thiem in the fifth game before managing to serve for the match at 5-4.

Baez will face either Serbia’s Laslo Djere or second-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev in the semifinal.

Also Read
Thiem reaches quarterfinals in Bastad

World number 339 Thiem, who had reached a career-high ranking of 3 in March 2020, returned to professional tennis in March this year after sitting out for nine months due to a wrist injury sustained at the 2021 Mallorca Championships.

On Tuesday, he got his first-tour level win in 426 days when he beat Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the opening round. Thiem followed his win over Ruusuvuori with a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 victory over fourth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again

Watch: Injured Alexander Zverev, on crutches, concedes French Open semifinal to Rafael Nadal

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

French Open: Biggest upsets of the tournament

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us