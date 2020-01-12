Tennis Tennis Serena Williams aims for Australian Open glory after Auckland Open success Serena Williams was thrilled to land her first title since the 2017 Australian Open and is eyeing record-equalling major crown in Melbourne. John Skilbeck 12 January, 2020 22:29 IST Serena Williams celebrates Auckland success with daughter Alexis Olympia. - Getty Images John Skilbeck 12 January, 2020 22:29 IST Serena Williams said winning in Auckland was "just a step towards the next goal" as she heads to Melbourne for a shot at history in the Australian Open. The 38-year-old American succeeded in her mission to land a first trophy since landing her 23rd grand slam at Melbourne Park in 2017. She was absent from the tour for 12 months while becoming a mother and had since been unable to capture a title, losing five finals - including four in grand slams. The defeats were becoming a worrying trend, but a 6-3, 6-4 victory over compatriot Jessica Pegula in the Auckland Open final on Sunday broke that streak. Now Williams heads to Australia with a 24th slam her target as she bids to move level with Margaret Court at the top of the all-time list.READ | Serena wins Auckland Classic to lift first title in three years "It's pretty satisfying just to get a win in the finals," Williams said. "I think that was really important for me and I just want to build on it. "Obviously, it's just a step towards the next goal." Williams could not make it a twin success as she and Caroline Wozniacki fell to Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend in the doubles final. "I'm OK with what happened," Williams said in a post-match news conference. "I'm glad I was able to get a title in the singles - it's been a while. But I've been in the finals a lot, so I just keep going and just keep trying." Victory over Pegula gave Williams a 73rd WTA singles title, meaning she has won tournaments in four decades, starting with five she won in 1999 as a teenager. The Australian Open begins on Monday, January 20. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.