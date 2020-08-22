Tennis Tennis Williams says US Open title would not be diminished by pullouts Serena Williams feels the depleted player field at the US Open will not take the shine off a potential record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title for her. Reuters 22 August, 2020 13:14 IST Serena Williams will be eager to get her hands on a first US Open title since 2014. - AP Photo Reuters 22 August, 2020 13:14 IST Serena Williams believes the withdrawal of some of the world's top tennis players from this year's US Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic will not take the shine off a potential record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title for her.Six of the top 10 women's players, including defending champion Bianca Andreescu and world number 1 Ashleigh Barty, have dropped out of the US Open, boosting Williams' chance of winning the major for the first time since 2014.RELATED| Kei Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 again, US open participation in doubt “It still has to be tennis that's played, asterisks or not,” the six-time US Open champion told reporters on Friday. “I think this whole year deserves an asterisk, because it's such a special year - history we have never been through in this world.”She added, “I think we are living a future history lesson. I think regardless, there is always going to be some asterisk by it, because it's never been done before.“If you win, it was, like, wow, I was able to win in this crazy circumstance where there was no fans. It was just so sterile and weird, but I mentally came through. It might be a more mental test than anything.”RELATED| Clijsters pulls out of Western & Southern Open with injury Williams, who has a history of blood clots and pulmonary embolisms, said she had concerns over travelling to New York and is living in a rented house instead of the official players' hotel as a precaution.“I have health issues and I don't necessarily want to get sick, and if I do, I want the good version,” she said.“I didn't want to be in the hotel because I have lung issues and felt it was a big risk for me personally. In a house, I can control more. I needed to put my mind at rest so that I could perform,” she added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos