Tennis

Serena Williams: I am not retired, chances of return very high

Serena said she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are “very high” after she previously indicated that she would step away from the sport after last month’s U.S. Open.

Reuters
25 October, 2022 08:20 IST
25 October, 2022 08:20 IST
Williams, 41, said she was “evolving away from tennis” in an essay in August.

Williams, 41, said she was “evolving away from tennis” in an essay in August. | Photo Credit: AP

Serena said she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are “very high” after she previously indicated that she would step away from the sport after last month’s U.S. Open.

Serena Williams on Monday said she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are “very high” after she previously indicated that she would step away from the sport after last month’s U.S. Open.

“I am not retired,” Williams said at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company, Serena Ventures.

“The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court.”

Also Read
Serena Williams bows out of U.S. Open, may have played her last match

Williams, 41, said she was “evolving away from tennis” in an essay in August and, while she did not confirm the U.S. Open as her farewell event, she was given lavish tributes before each match in New York and waved an emotional goodbye after losing in the third round.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who took the tennis world by storm as a teenager and is considered by many the greatest of all time, said not preparing for a tournament after the U.S. Open did not feel natural to her.

“I still haven’t really thought about (retirement),” Williams said.

“But I did wake up the other day and go on the court and (considered) for the first time in my life that I’m not playing for a competition, and it felt really weird.

“It was like the first day of the rest of my life and I’m enjoying it, but I’m still trying to find that balance.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us