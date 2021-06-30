Tennis Tennis Serena Williams out of Wimbledon after stopping with injury Serena Williams, who was level 3-3 in the first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, was in search of her 24th record Grand Slam. AP London 30 June, 2021 00:36 IST Serena Williams reacts in her Ladies' Singles First Round Wimbledon match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. - Getty Images AP London 30 June, 2021 00:36 IST Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after she stopped playing her first-round match because of a leg injury on Tuesday.The 23-time Grand Slam champion was serving in the fifth game at Centre Court when she lost her footing near the baseline.Williams took a medical timeout and tried to continue playing. But with tears in her eyes, the 39-year-old American dropped to her knees, then walked to the net to shake hands with her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.More to follow... Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :