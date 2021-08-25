Serena Williams to miss 2021 US Open due to injury

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the US Open, citing her hamstring injury from Wimbledon.

Serena, who turns 40 next month, had reached the semifinals at the last two hardcourt Slams. She has made four Slam finals since returning from maternity leave in 2018. This is the first Grand Slam tournament Serena has missed since her comeback.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon.”

Serena last missed the US Open in 2017. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not played on tour since an injured right hamstring forced her out of her first-round match at Wimbledon.