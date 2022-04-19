Tennis Tennis Sorana Cirstea wins to open title defense in Istanbul Defending champion Sorana Cirstea won her opening match at the Istanbul Championship, beating Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday. AP ISTANBUL 19 April, 2022 22:58 IST Cirstea ended a 13-year wait for her second career singles title last year when she upset Elise Mertens in the final. - GETTY IMAGES AP ISTANBUL 19 April, 2022 22:58 IST Defending champion Sorana Cirstea won her opening match at the Istanbul Championship, beating Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday.The 32-year-old Romanian ended a 13-year wait for her second career singles title last year when she upset Elise Mertens in the final. The second-seeded Cirstea next faces Dutch player Arantxa Rus at the clay-court competition. READ: Thiem loses to Millman on return in Belgrade Third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia also advanced to the second round with a 6-2, 6-0 win over compatriot Marina Melnikova.Mertens is again the top seed in Istanbul and plays a first-round match against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden on Wednesday when fourth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine faces Petra Martic in the first round. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :