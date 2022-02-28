Tennis Tennis Spain's Martinez beats Argentina's Baez to win Chile Open Martinez lost last year’s Kitzbuhel Open in Austria in another clay-court tournament. Baez was also attempting to win his first professional title. AP SANTIAGO, Chile 28 February, 2022 07:37 IST Spain’s Pedro Martinez won the Chile Open clay-court tournament on Sunday. - GETTY IMAGES AP SANTIAGO, Chile 28 February, 2022 07:37 IST Spain’s Pedro Martinez won the Chile Open clay-court tournament on Sunday with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Argentina's Sebastian Baez, Martinez's first professional title.Martinez lost last year’s Kitzbuhel Open in Austria in another clay-court tournament. Baez was also attempting to win his first professional title. Denmark captain Nielsen: We will make it difficult for India in Davis Cup Martinez's path to the title included victories against his countryman Jaume Munar, Germany's Yannick Hanfmann and Chile's Alejandro Tabilo. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :