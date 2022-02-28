Spain's Martinez beats Argentina's Baez to win Chile Open

Spain’s Pedro Martinez won the Chile Open clay-court tournament on Sunday with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Argentina's Sebastian Baez, Martinez's first professional title.

Martinez lost last year’s Kitzbuhel Open in Austria in another clay-court tournament. Baez was also attempting to win his first professional title.

Martinez's path to the title included victories against his countryman Jaume Munar, Germany's Yannick Hanfmann and Chile's Alejandro Tabilo.