Sriram Balaji talks tennis, revisits foreign escapades

He is supremely fit, but extremely soft spoken. The mild-mannered Davis Cupper, Sriram Balaji, who possesses nine singles and 43 doubles titles on the international tennis tour, was encouraged to recall many lively stories by coach M. Balachandran, in an Instagram conversation.

Playing with his current partner on the Tour, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Balaji missed the doubles gold in the South Asian Games in Kathmandu last year, but had a golf story to tell. While playing a second round on the nine-hole facility, Balaji’s shot on the sixth hole swerved to the adjacent road that was leading to the airport. “There was a traffic jam, as the ball had smashed the windshield of a truck. Luckily, the club had insurance for that hole. I didn’t have to pay any money,” said Balaji.

Having been addicted to golf and travelling with Jeevan, whose wife Neha Tripathi is a top-level golfer, Balaji said he was regularly carrying a golf kit “everywhere.”

On the Tour of Nigeria long ago, Balaji had to part with more than USD 100, literally at gunpoint, as he was walking to a supermarket near the tennis facility. “Right from the airport to the hotel in Lagos, we saw that there was a bomb blast on the road, a few minutes before we reached that spot. It made me sick,” remembered Balaji, who was travelling with V. M. Ranjeet.

Language posed a serious challenge, especially in China, and Balaji visited the domestic airport in Shanghai with a bus ticket before being given the right direction by a student.

Working with the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) for the last three years, Balaji was proud about winning the singles medal in the World Military Games, beating some good players from Uzbekistan. Having shown promise after initial training at the PERKS Academy, close to his home in Coimbatore, Balaji was drafted for big support by the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association. “We stayed in a small room close to the Nungambakkam Stadium,” said Balaji.

Training with Tipsarevic

The support meant Balaji was able to train at the Nick Bollettieri Academy in Florida, apart from centres in Spain and Germany. He was pleased to train with the former top-10 player, Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia, at the Waske Academy in Germany, and expressed gratitude for the training programme that he followed on the advice of the Tipsarevic’s trainer.

“I trained with Tipsarevic, and Rainer Schuettler. They hit a heavy ball. The speed was normal. I was only 10 percent of their level, in terms of heaviness in the stroke. Among our players, Prajnesh [Gunneswaran] hits a heavy forehand. I became more hungry to work hard and develop my game,” said Balaji.

Alexander Waske, who runs the centre in Germany, drove Balaji to the middle of Frankfurt and left him to spend the day and find his way, as the disciplined Balaji rarely ventured out of his comfort zone.

Sriram Balaji was pleased to have trained alongside Janko Tipsarevic (in picture) at the Waske Academy in Germany. - AP

Balaji was in awe of the overwhelming game of Nick Kyrgios, especially his slice serve, which clocked more than 200 kilometres. Having won a big Challenger doubles title with Grand Slam champion Jonathan Erlich, Balaji praised the 42-year-old for his razor sharp game.

In the fast lane

While travelling with Vijay Sundar Prashanth, Balaji said he was compelled to drive around 200 kilometres per hour, in an old car, to reach a tournament venue in Germany last year, after being delayed on the way by a massive traffic jam. “There was no speed limit. We were driving around 140 kmph. But as we saw Google map projecting that we could be late for sign-in for the tournament, I had to speed up,” said Balaji.

He fondly recalled making his Davis Cup debut in Bengaluru, with Rohan Bopanna as his partner, Mahesh Bhupathi as the captain, and Leander Paes on the bench. He rued missing the next tie against Canada owing to an injury.

Balaji said he was forced to stick to doubles - even though he still played singles whenever he got a chance - as he had to play the Challengers for doubles, and could not get entry for his singles. He did win a round of doubles in Wimbledon with long-time partner Vishnu Vardhan. “If I focus on the doubles, I believe that I can go deep in the draw in Slams,” said Balaji even as he limited his estimation of singles potential to 150 in the world.

Of course, the limited finances played a big part in making him take a judicious decision while planning the calendar.

Balaji won the national men’s title in 2015. While leaving for Delhi from home, he watched his favourite actor Vijay’s film till the interval, before rushing out of the theatre to catch his flight. “It was the first-day show, and it got delayed by two hours,” said the big fan of the popular star, Ilaya Thalapathi.

Balaji revealed that his twin sister, quite tall and strong, could have been a good tennis player, but did not show much interest in the game, after both trained and competed together initially.