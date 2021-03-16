Balaji-Margaroli duo in last eight in Italy

Sriram Balaji and Luca Margaroli of Switzerland moved into the doubles quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over local wild card entrants Lorenzo Claverie and Matteo Gigante in the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Biella, Italy, on Tuesday.

Other results

$235,238 WTA, Monterrey, Mexico: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anna Blinkova (Rus) & Nadia Podoroska (Arg) bt Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) & Ankita Raina 6-1, 6-4.