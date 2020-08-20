Wawrinka recovers to beat Nagal in Prague Open

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka recovered from a bad start to outplay Sumit Nagal 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the €137,560 Challenger tennis tournament in Prague on Thursday.



After winning the first set without facing a breakpoint, Sumit dropped serve with three double faults, in the second game of the second set. Thereafter, he failed to match up to the strong game of Wawrinka.

Sriram Balaji in partnership with Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by Steven Diez and Blaz Rola in the doubles quarterfinals.



Balaji and the Belgian had beaten the second seeds Andres Molteni and Hugo Nys in the first round.