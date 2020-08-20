Tennis Tennis Wawrinka recovers to beat Nagal in Prague Open After winning the first set without facing a breakpoint, Sumit dropped serve with three double faults, in the second game of the second set. Team Sportstar 20 August, 2020 21:30 IST Sumit Nagal lost to Stan Wawrinka after having won the first set. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar 20 August, 2020 21:30 IST Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka recovered from a bad start to outplay Sumit Nagal 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the €137,560 Challenger tennis tournament in Prague on Thursday.After winning the first set without facing a breakpoint, Sumit dropped serve with three double faults, in the second game of the second set. Thereafter, he failed to match up to the strong game of Wawrinka.Sriram Balaji in partnership with Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by Steven Diez and Blaz Rola in the doubles quarterfinals.Balaji and the Belgian had beaten the second seeds Andres Molteni and Hugo Nys in the first round.The results:Singles (quarterfinals): Stan Wawrinka (Sui) bt Sumit Nagal 2-6, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles (quarterfinals): Steven Diez (Can) & Blaz Rola (Slo) bt Kimmer Coppejans (Bel) & Sriram Balaji 6-4, 6-3.Pre-quarterfinals: Robin Haase (Ned) & Divij Sharan bt Jonas Forejtek & Michael Vrbensky (Cze) 6-3, 6-2; Ilya Ivashka (Blr) & Sumit Nagal bt Artem Sitak (Nzl) & Igor Zelenay (Svk) 3-6, 6-3, 10-8; Coppejans & Balaji bt Andres Molteni (Arg) & Hugo Nys (Mon) 7-5, 4-6, 10-6. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos