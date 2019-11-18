Tennis Tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas: Career graph of ATP Finals 2019 winner Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Dominic Thiem beat to win the ATP Finals, his 4th career title and third of 2019. This was the Greek's first Tour Finals title. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 07:51 IST Stefanos Tsitsipas (with the trophy in centre) can speak three languages and idolises Roger Federer. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 07:51 IST Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dominic Thiem (6) 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in an epic final of the ATP Finals 2019 at the O2 Arena in London to lift his career's biggest trophy till date.To celebrate his success, Sportstar presents all you need to know about the Greek god.ALSO READ | TSITSIPAS BECOMES FIRST GREEK TO LIFT ATP FINALS TITLEName: Stefanos TsitsipasDate of Birth: August 12, 1998Age: 21Weight: 85kgHeight: 6'4'' (193cm)Place of Birth: Athens, GreecePlace of Residence: Monte Carlo, MonacoTurned Pro: 2016Plays: Right-Handed, One-Handed BackhandCoach: Father Apostolos TsitsipasCareer win-loss record (singles): 101-61Indoor win-loss record (singles): 12-4Career Titles (singles): 3Current Ranking: 6Highest Rank: 5 (August 5, 2019)Favourite Service: GrassFavourite shot: ForehandFavourite Tournament: WimbledonNickname: StefStarted playing tennis when: aged 3Idol: Roger FedererLanguages known: Greek, Russian and EnglishHobbies: Photography, table tennis, video games, swimming and moviesFan of: Olympiakos football and basketball teams.Major Titles:2018- Stockholm2019- Marseille, Estoril, ATP World Tour Finals Stefanos Tsitsipas' best performances at Grand Slam: Australian Open: Semifinal (2019)French Open: Round 4 (2019)Wimbledon: Round 4 (2018)U.S. Open: Round 2 (2018)Source of information: ATP Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.