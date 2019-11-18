Stefanos Tsitsipas: Career graph of ATP Finals 2019 winner

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dominic Thiem (6) 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in an epic final of the ATP Finals 2019 at the O2 Arena in London to lift his career's biggest trophy till date.

To celebrate his success, Sportstar presents all you need to know about the Greek god.

Name: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date of Birth: August 12, 1998

Age: 21

Weight: 85kg

Height: 6'4'' (193cm)

Place of Birth: Athens, Greece

Place of Residence: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Turned Pro: 2016

Plays: Right-Handed, One-Handed Backhand

Coach: Father Apostolos Tsitsipas

Career win-loss record (singles): 101-61

Indoor win-loss record (singles): 12-4

Career Titles (singles): 3

Current Ranking: 6

Highest Rank: 5 (August 5, 2019)

Favourite Service: Grass

Favourite shot: Forehand

Favourite Tournament: Wimbledon

Nickname: Stef

Started playing tennis when: aged 3

Idol: Roger Federer

Languages known: Greek, Russian and English

Hobbies: Photography, table tennis, video games, swimming and movies

Fan of: Olympiakos football and basketball teams.

Major Titles:

2018- Stockholm

2019- Marseille, Estoril, ATP World Tour Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas' best performances at Grand Slam:

Australian Open: Semifinal (2019)

French Open: Round 4 (2019)

Wimbledon: Round 4 (2018)

U.S. Open: Round 2 (2018)

Source of information: ATP