Tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures Stefanos Tsitsipas' 2019 began on the wrong end of a thrashing from veteran Spaniard Rafael Nadal but has ended with a landmark victory in the final of the ATP finals. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 08:23 IST Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 08:23 IST Transition | Next Gen ATP Finals Champion in 2018, ATP Finals champion 2019 - that's quite a trajectory, Stef. 1/6 Thiem resisted and resisted hard, winning a tight first set impressively. However, a weak second start and faulty start to the third helped Tsitsipas edge him out to clinch a 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) win. 2/6 With the win, Tsitsipas becomes the youngest winner of the title since 2001. Also, this is the fourth straight year that a first-time season finale titlist has been crowned. 3/6 Firsts | Tsitsipas' ATP Finals campaign has been incredible, with the Greek top seed having knocked out six-time champion Roger Federer on his route to the final. He is the seventh man to win the finale in his first appearance. 4/6 Long haul | Tsitsipas, seeded sixth, beat Thiem, seeded fifth, 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-6(4) over a game that went on for two hours and 35 minutes. 5/6 No love lost | Thiem and Tsitsipas are good friends off the court and were seen sharing a warm hug after the final. 6/6