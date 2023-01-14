Tennis

Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month’s Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.

Reuters
14 January, 2023 21:08 IST
Stosur beat Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final in 2011 and was a runner-up in the French Open a year earlier.

| Photo Credit: AFP/SAEED KHAN

Ahead of last year’s Australian Open, the 38-year-old said that she would focus only on doubles.

Stosur beat Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final in 2011 and was a runner-up in the French Open a year earlier. She has enjoyed greater success while partnering with other players, winning four Grand Slams in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles.

“I feel so happy and grateful to have the opportunity to finish playing at my favourite slam – my home slam – in front of my Aussie fans, friends and family,” Stosur wrote in a post on Instagram.

“For now, I’m looking forward to getting on the court one last time in front of my amazing fans, who are the reason I go out there and play the sport I love, and enjoying this wonderful ride one last time.”

Stosur will play in the women’s doubles at the January 16-29 Australian Open alongside France’s Alize Cornet, as well as the mixed doubles with compatriot Matthew Ebden.

