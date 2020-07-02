Tennis Tennis Wimbledon donates strawberries to health workers Wimbledon says it is a small gesture of appreciation for the dedicated service of the NHS during what would have been The Championships Fortnight. PTI London 02 July, 2020 18:56 IST The All England Club says it will donate 200 portions of strawberries to workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic every day. - AP PTI London 02 July, 2020 18:56 IST The cancellation of the Wimbledon tennis tournament has led to a berry big boon for health care workers in London.The All England Club says it will donate 200 portions of strawberries to workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic every day.The club says more than 26,000 strawberries that would have been used for Wimbledon are being prepared by staff for delivery.READ| National Doctors' Day: Sports stars wish the warriors in white Wimbledon says it is a small gesture of appreciation for the dedicated service of the NHS during what would have been The Championships Fortnight.Wimbledon was cancelled this year for the first time since World War II because of the pandemic. The tournament had been scheduled to start on Monday.The link between Wimbledon and strawberries is muddy but the main theory has to do with timing. Strawberry season in Britain just happens to coincide with the tennis tournament. Cream is optional. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos