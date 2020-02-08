Tennis Tennis Sud de France: Gael Monfils reaches semifinals Gael Monfils is two victories away from winning the Open Sud de France for a third time in Montpellier. Peter Thompson 08 February, 2020 09:24 IST World number nine Gael Monfils is the only home hope left at Sud de France. - Getty Images Peter Thompson 08 February, 2020 09:24 IST Top seed Gael Monfils is the only home hope still standing at the Open Sud de France after beating Norbert Gombos in straight sets to reach the semifinals.The world number nine downed Slovakian Gombos 6-3 6-4 in Montpellier on Friday to stay in contention to win the tournament for a third time.Filip Krajinovic stands in the way of Monfils and a place in the final after the seventh seed accounted for Gregoire Barrere 6-2 7-5.Vasek Pospisil moved into the last four when Richard Gasquet retired at 6-1 1-0 down in his homeland due to an abdominal injury.David Goffin will take on the Canadian after the second seed saw off Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 7-6 (7-5). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.