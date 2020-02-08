Tennis

Sud de France: Gael Monfils reaches semifinals

Gael Monfils is two victories away from winning the Open Sud de France for a third time in Montpellier.

Peter Thompson
08 February, 2020 09:24 IST
Gael Monfils

World number nine Gael Monfils is the only home hope left at Sud de France.   -  Getty Images

Top seed Gael Monfils is the only home hope still standing at the Open Sud de France after beating Norbert Gombos in straight sets to reach the semifinals.

The world number nine downed Slovakian Gombos 6-3 6-4 in Montpellier on Friday to stay in contention to win the tournament for a third time.

Filip Krajinovic stands in the way of Monfils and a place in the final after the seventh seed accounted for Gregoire Barrere 6-2 7-5.

Vasek Pospisil moved into the last four when Richard Gasquet retired at 6-1 1-0 down in his homeland due to an abdominal injury.

David Goffin will take on the Canadian after the second seed saw off Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

