Tennis

Sumit Nagal reaches Rome Challenger final

Rome Challenger: Sumit Nagal, who had to qualify for the main draw, came from a set down to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Belgium’s Joris De Loore in the semifinal.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 29 April, 2023 21:19 IST
CHENNAI 29 April, 2023 21:19 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal in action.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Rome Challenger: Sumit Nagal, who had to qualify for the main draw, came from a set down to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Belgium’s Joris De Loore in the semifinal.

Sumit Nagal reached his first ATP Challenger Tour final in almost four years in Rome on Saturday.

World No. 347 Nagal, who had to qualify for the main draw in the Italian capital, came from a set down to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Belgium’s Joris De Loore, World No. 198, in two hours 35 minutes to reach his first final since lifting his second title in Buenos Aires in 2019. He won his maiden title in Bengaluru in 2017.

Also Read
Madrid Open: Sabalenka beats resilient Osorio to reach fourth round

The 25-year-old Indian, who has a career-high ranking of 122, will face Dutchman Jesper De Jong in the summit clash. De Jong, World No. 234, beat local player Flavio Cobolli 7-5, 6-3 in the second semifinal.

Jhajjar-born Nagal is the first Indian man to reach a Challenger Tour final since Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Monterrey, 2022) and looks to become the first since Ramkumar Ramanathan (Manama, 2021) to win a tournament.

Nagal, who trains under former India No. 1 Somdev Devvarrman, suffered from a hip injury late in 2021 and was out of action for five months. By October last year, he was ranked as low as 638.

However, having reached at least the second round in four of the nine Challengers he has played in 2023 with his best result coming in Rome, Nagal is set to re-enter the top 300 as per live ATP Rankings.

Nagal’s run to the final in Rome

  • ⦿ Semifinal - Won 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Joris De Loore (Belgium)
  • ⦿ Quarterfinal - Won 7-5, 6-0 against Max Houkes (Netherlands)
  • ⦿ Round of 16 - Won 6-3, 6-0 against Fausto Tabacco (Italy)
  • ⦿ Round of 32 - Won 6-2, 6-4 against Francesco Maestrelli (Italy)
  • ⦿ Final Qualifying Round - Won 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 against Viktor Durasovic (Norway)
  • ⦿ First Qualifying Round - Won 6-4, 6-1 against Jacopo Berrettini (Italy)
Remaining Tennis Results Around The World
$160,000 Challenger, Seoul, Korea
Doubles (semifinals): Yunseong Chung (Kor) & Yuta Shimizu (Jpn) bt Arjun Kadhe & Purav Raja 1-6, 6-1, [10-5].
€73,000 Challenger, Rome, Italy
Singles (semifinals): Sumit Nagal bt Joris De Loore (Bel) 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.
$25,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia
Singles (semifinals): Yanki Erel (Tur) bt Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles (final): Matthew Romios & Brandon Daly Walkin (Aus) bt Ray Ho (Tpe) & Parikshit Somani 7-5, 6-4.
$60,000 ITF women, Charlottesville, USA
Doubles (semifinals): Sophie Chang (USA) & Yuan Yue (Chn) bt Jessy Rompies (Ina) & Prarthana Thombare 6-3, 6-4.
$40,000 ITF women, Calvi, France
Doubles (final): Naiktha Bains & Maia Lumsden (GBR) bt Estelle Cascino (Fra) & Ankita Raina 6-4, 3-6, [10-7].
$25,000 ITF women, Nottingham, Britain
Singles (semifinals): Arina Rodionova (Aus) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles (semifinals): Rutuja Bhosale & Arianne Hartono (Ned) bt Elena Malygina (Est) & Katarina Stresnakova (Svk) 6-4, 6-1.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us