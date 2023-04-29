Sumit Nagal reaches Rome Challenger final

Sumit Nagal reached his first ATP Challenger Tour final in almost four years in Rome on Saturday.

World No. 347 Nagal, who had to qualify for the main draw in the Italian capital, came from a set down to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Belgium’s Joris De Loore, World No. 198, in two hours 35 minutes to reach his first final since lifting his second title in Buenos Aires in 2019. He won his maiden title in Bengaluru in 2017.

Also Read Madrid Open: Sabalenka beats resilient Osorio to reach fourth round

The 25-year-old Indian, who has a career-high ranking of 122, will face Dutchman Jesper De Jong in the summit clash. De Jong, World No. 234, beat local player Flavio Cobolli 7-5, 6-3 in the second semifinal.

Jhajjar-born Nagal is the first Indian man to reach a Challenger Tour final since Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Monterrey, 2022) and looks to become the first since Ramkumar Ramanathan (Manama, 2021) to win a tournament.

Nagal, who trains under former India No. 1 Somdev Devvarrman, suffered from a hip injury late in 2021 and was out of action for five months. By October last year, he was ranked as low as 638.

However, having reached at least the second round in four of the nine Challengers he has played in 2023 with his best result coming in Rome, Nagal is set to re-enter the top 300 as per live ATP Rankings.

Nagal’s run to the final in Rome

⦿ Semifinal - Won 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Joris De Loore (Belgium)

Semifinal - Won 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Joris De Loore (Belgium) ⦿ Quarterfinal - Won 7-5, 6-0 against Max Houkes (Netherlands)

Quarterfinal - Won 7-5, 6-0 against Max Houkes (Netherlands) ⦿ Round of 16 - Won 6-3, 6-0 against Fausto Tabacco (Italy)

Round of 16 - Won 6-3, 6-0 against Fausto Tabacco (Italy) ⦿ Round of 32 - Won 6-2, 6-4 against Francesco Maestrelli (Italy)

Round of 32 - Won 6-2, 6-4 against Francesco Maestrelli (Italy) ⦿ Final Qualifying Round - Won 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 against Viktor Durasovic (Norway)

Final Qualifying Round - Won 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 against Viktor Durasovic (Norway) ⦿ First Qualifying Round - Won 6-4, 6-1 against Jacopo Berrettini (Italy)