Sumit Nagal bows out in first round of € 132,280 Challenger tennis tournament

Eighth seed Stefano Travaglia of Italy beat Sumit Nagal 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the € 132,280 Challenger tennis tournament in

Poland.

In the Challenger in France, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja reached the doubles quarterfinals with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Kyrian

Jacquet and Harold Mayot.

