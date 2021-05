Challenger tennis: Sumit Nagal enters quarterfinals in Prague

Eighth seed Sumit Nagal beat qualifier Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Prague on Thursday.

In another Challenger in Italy, Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan were beaten by the top seeds Andre Goransson and Nathaniel Lammons 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

The results:

€44,820 Challenger, Prague, Czech Republic Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Sumit Nagal bt Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukr) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

€44,820 Challenger, Biella, Italy Doubles (quarterfinals): Andre Goransson (Swe) & Nathaniel Lammons (US) 6-4, 3-6, [10-8].