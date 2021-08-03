Tennis Tennis Sumit Nagal goes down in Challenger tournament Maximilian Marterer of Germany beat Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Czech Republic. Team Sportstar New Delhi 03 August, 2021 21:26 IST File picture of Sumit Nagal. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar New Delhi 03 August, 2021 21:26 IST Maximilian Marterer of Germany beat Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Czech Republic.The results€44,820 Challenger, Liberec, Czech RepublicSingles (first round): Maximilian Marterer (Ger) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-3.$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, EgyptDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Aline Thommen (Sui) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Farah Khalil & Zeina Shaaban (Egy)4-6, 7-5, [10-6]. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :