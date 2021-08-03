Tennis

Sumit Nagal goes down in Challenger tournament

Maximilian Marterer of Germany beat Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Czech Republic.

New Delhi 03 August, 2021 21:26 IST

File picture of Sumit Nagal.   -  R. Ragu

The results

€44,820 Challenger, Liberec, Czech Republic

Singles (first round): Maximilian Marterer (Ger) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Aline Thommen (Sui) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Farah Khalil & Zeina Shaaban (Egy)4-6, 7-5, [10-6].

