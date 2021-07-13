Tennis Tennis Sumit Nagal suffers first round defeat in Germany ATP tournament Lucky loser Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-0, 6-4 by qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru in the first round of the €1,168,220 ATP tennis tournament in Germany on Tuesday. Team Sportstar New Delhi 13 July, 2021 21:24 IST File picture of Sumit Nagal. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar New Delhi 13 July, 2021 21:24 IST Lucky loser Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-0, 6-4 by qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru in the first round of the €1,168,220 ATP tennis tournament in Germany on Tuesday.Sumit collected 10 ATP points for reaching the final round of the qualification event and €12,650.READ: Rohan Bopanna mulls the Tokyo Olympics doubles entriesIn the ATP event on grass in Newport, the former finalist Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten in the second and final qualifying round by Michael Krueger of the US. Ramkumar, who will be playing doubles with Aisam-Ul-Haq Quereshi of Pakistan, won five ATP points and $2,945 for his singles.The results€1,168,220 ATP, Hambrug, GermanySingles (first round): Juan Pablo Varillas (Per) bt Sumit Nagal 6-0, 6-4.$535,535 ATP, Newport, USQualifying singles (second and final round): Michael Krueger (US) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.€481,270 ATP, Bastad, SwedenDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Filip Bergevi & Markus Eriksson (Swe) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 5-7, 6-3, [10-6]. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :