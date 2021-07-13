Sumit Nagal suffers first round defeat in Germany ATP tournament

Lucky loser Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-0, 6-4 by qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru in the first round of the €1,168,220 ATP tennis tournament in Germany on Tuesday.

Sumit collected 10 ATP points for reaching the final round of the qualification event and €12,650.

In the ATP event on grass in Newport, the former finalist Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten in the second and final qualifying round by Michael Krueger of the US. Ramkumar, who will be playing doubles with Aisam-Ul-Haq Quereshi of Pakistan, won five ATP points and $2,945 for his singles.