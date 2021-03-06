Sumit Nagal goes down fighting in Argentina Open

India's Sumit Nagal's dream run at the ATP Argentina Open came to an end as he went down fighting against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the men's singles quarterfinal here. Nagal gave fifth seed and World No. 46 Ramos-Vinolas stiff resistance before going down 6-4, 2-6, 5-7 in a 2-hour-25-minute duel on Friday.

Nagalhad reached his maiden ATP tour level quarterfinal when he registered the biggest win of his career by stunning World No. 22 Cristian Garin of Chile in the Round of 16.

Nagal, who had reached the second round at US Open last year, started as a qualifier here before making it to the main draw.