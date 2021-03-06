Tennis Tennis Sumit Nagal goes down fighting in Argentina Open Nagal bows out in the men’s singles quarterfinals, losing to Spain’s Ramos-Vinolas. PTI Buenos Aires 06 March, 2021 10:01 IST Sumit Nagal hits a backhand during his contest against Albert Ramos-Viñolas on Friday. - Getty Images PTI Buenos Aires 06 March, 2021 10:01 IST India's Sumit Nagal's dream run at the ATP Argentina Open came to an end as he went down fighting against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the men's singles quarterfinal here. Nagal gave fifth seed and World No. 46 Ramos-Vinolas stiff resistance before going down 6-4, 2-6, 5-7 in a 2-hour-25-minute duel on Friday.SCORE CENTRENagalhad reached his maiden ATP tour level quarterfinal when he registered the biggest win of his career by stunning World No. 22 Cristian Garin of Chile in the Round of 16.Nagal, who had reached the second round at US Open last year, started as a qualifier here before making it to the main draw. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.