Challenger tennis: Nagal beats Kolar to reach pre-quarterfinals

Sumit Nagal beat Zdenek Kolar 6-2, 6-4 to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Prague on Tuesday.

In the Challenger in Italy, Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan cruised into the doubles quarterfinals by beating Pietro Buscaglione and Pietro Rondoni in straight sets.

The results:

€44,820 Challenger, Prague, Czech Republic Singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Zdenek Kolar (Cze) 6-2, 6-4.

€44,820 Challenger, Biella, Italy Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Pietro Buscaglione & Pietro Rondoni (Ita) 6-2, 6-2.