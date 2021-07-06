Tennis

Challenger tennis: Sumit Nagal in pre-quarters in Germany

Sumit Nagal of India beat Mohamed Safwat of Egypt 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round on Tuesday.

New Delhi 06 July, 2021 20:28 IST
Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal of India beat Mohamed Safwat of Egypt 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round on Tuesday.   -  R. Ragu

Sumit Nagal beat Mohamed Safwat of Egypt 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round of the €66,640 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany.

In the $115,000 WTA event in Sweden, Karman Thandi was beaten 7-6(5), 6-0 by Anna Bondar of Hungary in the first round.

The results:

$115,000 WTA, Bastad, Sweden
Singles (first round): Anna Bondar (Hun) bt Karman Thandi 7-6(5),6-0.

€66,640 Challenger, Braunschweig, Germany
Singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Mohamed Safwat (Egy) 6-3, 7-6(3).

Qualifying singles (first round): Benjamin Hassan (Ger) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-5, 6-4.

