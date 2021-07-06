Tennis Tennis Challenger tennis: Sumit Nagal in pre-quarters in Germany Sumit Nagal of India beat Mohamed Safwat of Egypt 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round on Tuesday. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 06 July, 2021 20:28 IST Sumit Nagal of India beat Mohamed Safwat of Egypt 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round on Tuesday. - R. Ragu Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 06 July, 2021 20:28 IST Sumit Nagal beat Mohamed Safwat of Egypt 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round of the €66,640 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany.READ| Medvedev knocked out by Hurkacz to set Federer Wimbledon quarterfinal meeting In the $115,000 WTA event in Sweden, Karman Thandi was beaten 7-6(5), 6-0 by Anna Bondar of Hungary in the first round.READ| Djoker’s art of winning hearts The results:$115,000 WTA, Bastad, SwedenSingles (first round): Anna Bondar (Hun) bt Karman Thandi 7-6(5),6-0.€66,640 Challenger, Braunschweig, GermanySingles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Mohamed Safwat (Egy) 6-3, 7-6(3).Qualifying singles (first round): Benjamin Hassan (Ger) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-5, 6-4. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :