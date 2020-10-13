Tennis Tennis Sumit Nagal bows out in first round in Italy Qualifier Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by Laslo Djere of Serbia in the first round of the €271,345 ATP tennis tournament in Sardinia. Team Sportstar 13 October, 2020 20:35 IST Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by Laslo Djere of Serbia. - FILE PHOTO/AP Team Sportstar 13 October, 2020 20:35 IST Qualifier Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by Laslo Djere of Serbia in the first round of the €271,345 ATP tennis tournament in Sardinia, Italy, on Tuesday.Sumit had done well to win two rounds in the qualifying event which fetched him 12 ATP points.In the Challenger in Spain, Ramkumar Ramanathan went down fighting in two tie-breaks against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.The results:€271,345 ATP, Sardinia, Italy Singles (first round): Laslo Djere (Srb) bt Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-1.€44,820 Challenger, Alicante, Spain Singles (first round): Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(4), 7-6(3). Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos