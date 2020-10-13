Tennis

Sumit Nagal bows out in first round in Italy

Qualifier Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by Laslo Djere of Serbia in the first round of the €271,345 ATP tennis tournament in Sardinia.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 October, 2020 20:35 IST

Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by Laslo Djere of Serbia.   -  FILE PHOTO/AP

Sumit had done well to win two rounds in the qualifying event which fetched him 12 ATP points.

In the Challenger in Spain, Ramkumar Ramanathan went down fighting in two tie-breaks against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

The results:

€271,345 ATP, Sardinia, Italy Singles (first round): Laslo Djere (Srb) bt Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-1.

€44,820 Challenger, Alicante, Spain Singles (first round): Carlos Alcaraz (Esp) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(4), 7-6(3).

