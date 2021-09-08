Tennis

Sumit Nagal loses pre-quarters of the €44,820 Challenger tournament

Carlos Gomez-Herrera of Spain won the match 7-5, 6-3 as Sumit lost out after a win against Alvarez.

Kamesh Srinivasan
08 September, 2021 21:12 IST

File Photo: Sumit had won the second round an was expecting a win to get to the quarters, which was shattered after Herrera, the Spaniard, defeated him.   -  PTI

Sumit Nagal was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Carlos Gomez-Herrera of Spain in
the pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in
Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday.

He had won against Nicolas Alvarez of Peru 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

RESULTS:

€44,820 Challenger, Banja Luka, Bosnia Herzegovina
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Carlos Gomez-Herrera (Esp) bt Sumit Nagal 7-5, 6-3.

€44,820 Challenger, Cassis, France
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ernesto Escobedo (US) & Fernando Romboli
(Bra) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & PC Vignesh 6-4, 6-4; Toshihide Matsui
& Kaito Uesugi (Jpn) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 7-5, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia
Singles (first round): Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam bt Fabrizio Andaloro
(Ita) 6-3, 7-6(4).

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt
Singles (first round): Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Rishab Agarwal 7-6(4), 0-6, 6-4.

