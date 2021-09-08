Tennis Tennis Sumit Nagal loses pre-quarters of the €44,820 Challenger tournament Carlos Gomez-Herrera of Spain won the match 7-5, 6-3 as Sumit lost out after a win against Alvarez. Kamesh Srinivasan 08 September, 2021 21:12 IST File Photo: Sumit had won the second round an was expecting a win to get to the quarters, which was shattered after Herrera, the Spaniard, defeated him. - PTI Kamesh Srinivasan 08 September, 2021 21:12 IST Sumit Nagal was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Carlos Gomez-Herrera of Spain inthe pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament inBosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday.He had won against Nicolas Alvarez of Peru 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round in Bosnia and Herzegovina.RESULTS:€44,820 Challenger, Banja Luka, Bosnia HerzegovinaSingles (pre-quarterfinals): Carlos Gomez-Herrera (Esp) bt Sumit Nagal 7-5, 6-3.€44,820 Challenger, Cassis, FranceDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ernesto Escobedo (US) & Fernando Romboli(Bra) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & PC Vignesh 6-4, 6-4; Toshihide Matsui& Kaito Uesugi (Jpn) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 7-5, 6-1.$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, TunisiaSingles (first round): Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam bt Fabrizio Andaloro(Ita) 6-3, 7-6(4).$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, EgyptSingles (first round): Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Rishab Agarwal 7-6(4), 0-6, 6-4. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :