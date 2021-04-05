Sumit Nagal makes it to the main draw of ATP tournament in Italy

Sumit Nagal cruised past Maxime Janvier of France 6-2, 6-1 to make the main draw of the €408,800 ATP tennis tournament in Italy on Monday.

As the luck of the draw would have it, the four qualifiers will be playing each other in the first round.

The results

€408,800 ATP, Cagliari, Italy Qualifying singles (second and final round): Sumit Nagal bt Maxime Janvier (Fra) 6-2, 6-1; First round: Sumit Nagal bt Andrea Pellegrino (Ita) 6-3, 6-4.