Sumit Nagal makes main draw in Hamburg

Davis Cupper Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Zhizhen Zhang of China in the second and final qualifying round, but made the main draw as a lucky loser in the €1,168,220 ATP tennis tournament in Germany.



In the first round, Sumit will play qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru.



The results:

€1,168,220 ATP, Hamburg, Germany

Qualifying singles (second and final round): Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-2; First round: Sumit Nagal bt Lewie Lane (Ger) 6-3, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Filip Krajinovic & Dusan Lajovic (Srb) bt

Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 6-3, 6-2.



$535,535 ATP, Newport, US

Qualifying singles (first round): Ruben Bemelmans (Bel) bt Sasikumar

Mukund 7-5, 6-4; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Darian King (Bar) 6-3, 6-4.



$250,000 WTA, Prague, Czech Republic

Qualifying singles (first round): Isabella Shinikova (Bul) bt Riya

Bhatia 6-2, 7-5.



€44,820 Challenger, Amersfoort, Netherlands

Qualifying singles (first round): Jeremy Jahn (Ger) bt Arjun Kadhe

6-2, 6-7(0), 6-4.