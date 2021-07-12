Tennis Tennis Sumit Nagal makes main draw in Hamburg Despite his loss to China's Zhizhen Zhang, Nagal will feature in the main draw in Hamburg as a lucky loser. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 12 July, 2021 20:55 IST In the first round, Sumit will play qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru. (FILE PHOTO) Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 12 July, 2021 20:55 IST Davis Cupper Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Zhizhen Zhang of China in the second and final qualifying round, but made the main draw as a lucky loser in the €1,168,220 ATP tennis tournament in Germany.In the first round, Sumit will play qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru.The results:€1,168,220 ATP, Hamburg, GermanyQualifying singles (second and final round): Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-2;First round: Sumit Nagal bt Lewie Lane (Ger) 6-3, 6-1.Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Filip Krajinovic & Dusan Lajovic (Srb) btLuca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 6-3, 6-2.$535,535 ATP, Newport, USQualifying singles (first round): Ruben Bemelmans (Bel) bt SasikumarMukund 7-5, 6-4; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Darian King (Bar) 6-3, 6-4.$250,000 WTA, Prague, Czech RepublicQualifying singles (first round): Isabella Shinikova (Bul) bt RiyaBhatia 6-2, 7-5.€44,820 Challenger, Amersfoort, NetherlandsQualifying singles (first round): Jeremy Jahn (Ger) bt Arjun Kadhe6-2, 6-7(0), 6-4. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :