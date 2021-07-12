Tennis

Sumit Nagal makes main draw in Hamburg

Despite his loss to China's Zhizhen Zhang, Nagal will feature in the main draw in Hamburg as a lucky loser.

In the first round, Sumit will play qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru. (FILE PHOTO)

Davis Cupper Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Zhizhen Zhang of China in the second and final qualifying round, but made the main draw as a lucky loser in the €1,168,220 ATP tennis tournament in Germany.

In the first round, Sumit will play qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru.

The results:

€1,168,220 ATP, Hamburg, Germany
Qualifying singles (second and final round): Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-2;

First round: Sumit Nagal bt Lewie Lane (Ger) 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Filip Krajinovic & Dusan Lajovic (Srb) bt
Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 6-3, 6-2.

$535,535 ATP, Newport, US
Qualifying singles (first round): Ruben Bemelmans (Bel) bt Sasikumar
Mukund 7-5, 6-4; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Darian King (Bar) 6-3, 6-4.

$250,000 WTA, Prague, Czech Republic
Qualifying singles (first round): Isabella Shinikova (Bul) bt Riya
Bhatia 6-2, 7-5.

€44,820 Challenger, Amersfoort, Netherlands
Qualifying singles (first round): Jeremy Jahn (Ger) bt Arjun Kadhe
6-2, 6-7(0), 6-4.

