Tennis Tennis Argentina Open: Nagal registers biggest career win, enters quarters In what will be his maiden quarterfinal appearance at the ATP Tour level, Sumit Nagal will play Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas. BENGALURU 04 March, 2021 09:13 IST Sumit Nagal will play his maiden quarterfinal at the ATP Tour level. (File Photo) - AP India's Sumit Nagal registered the biggest win of his career, beating World No. 22 and clay specialist Cristian Garin, to enter the last eight of the Argentina Open ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires.In what will be his maiden quarterfinal appearance at the ATP Tour level, Nagal will play Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sania-Andreja pair enters semifinals of Qatar Open "The win means a lot," Nagal told Sportstar after the win over Garin. "I am very happy that I am getting to play a lot of matches. Playing against my friend Garin was fun today.""I played a good match, followed my gameplan and came out on top. I am enjoying being back on clay and looking forward for my next match." Medvedev, Zverev knocked out in first round of Rotterdam Open Ramos-Vinolas is another clay-lover and is currently ranked 46 in the world. The Spaniard's only two ATP Tour titles have both come on the dirt and he also has to his name an appearance in the final of the ATP Monte Carlo Masters in 2017, which he lost to Rafael Nadal.