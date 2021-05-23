Tennis Tennis Nagal to face Marcora, Prajnesh versus Otte at French Open qualifiers Sumit Nagal, who is yet to reach the main draw of the French Open, will take on 191st ranked Roberto Marcora in the first round of qualifying. PTI 23 May, 2021 21:32 IST Sumit Nagal comes into the French Open qualifiers after reaching the last-eight stage in two Challenger-level tournaments. - R. Ragu PTI 23 May, 2021 21:32 IST India's top singles players Sumit Nagal on Sunday drew lower-ranked Italian Roberto Marcora while Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan got matching rivals for their first-round clashes at French Open Qualifiers.Nagal, 23, is yet to reach the main draw of the French Open and will face his first hurdle 191st ranked Marcora. The Jhajjar-born Indian, who competed at the Australian Open this year, comes into the clay-court Grand Slam after reaching the last-eight stage in two Challenger-level tournaments.RELATED| Nagal enters quarterfinals in Germany The left-handed Prajnesh, ranked 149, will take on Germany's Oscar Otte, ranked 152. Prajnesh has not competed in the main draw of a Grand Slam since losing his first round of the 2020 Australian Open. In 2019, he had featured in all four majors in the calender.Ramkumar, who is yet to make a Grand Slam main draw appearance, will open his campaign against American Michael Mmoh, ranked 168. Ramkumar's ranking has dropped considerably and he is now placed 215.RELATED| Divij-Arends pair loses in France, Prajnesh bows out in Geneva In the women's singles category, the country's top-ranked Ankita Raina will open her campaign against Australian's Arina Rodionova. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.