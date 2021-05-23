Nagal to face Marcora, Prajnesh versus Otte at French Open qualifiers

India's top singles players Sumit Nagal on Sunday drew lower-ranked Italian Roberto Marcora while Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan got matching rivals for their first-round clashes at French Open Qualifiers.

Nagal, 23, is yet to reach the main draw of the French Open and will face his first hurdle 191st ranked Marcora. The Jhajjar-born Indian, who competed at the Australian Open this year, comes into the clay-court Grand Slam after reaching the last-eight stage in two Challenger-level tournaments.

RELATED| Nagal enters quarterfinals in Germany

The left-handed Prajnesh, ranked 149, will take on Germany's Oscar Otte, ranked 152. Prajnesh has not competed in the main draw of a Grand Slam since losing his first round of the 2020 Australian Open. In 2019, he had featured in all four majors in the calender.

Ramkumar, who is yet to make a Grand Slam main draw appearance, will open his campaign against American Michael Mmoh, ranked 168. Ramkumar's ranking has dropped considerably and he is now placed 215.

RELATED| Divij-Arends pair loses in France, Prajnesh bows out in Geneva

In the women's singles category, the country's top-ranked Ankita Raina will open her campaign against Australian's Arina Rodionova.