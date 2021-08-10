Tennis Tennis Challenger tennis: Sumit Nagal bows out in Germany Sumit Nagal of India was beaten 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 by Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile. Team Sportstar 10 August, 2021 20:55 IST Sumit Nagal in action against Daniil Medvedev on Monday. - PTI Team Sportstar 10 August, 2021 20:55 IST Eighth seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 by Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany.Last week, Maximilian Marterer of Germany beat Nagal 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Czech Republic.Nagal had turned a few heads in July after becoming only the third Indian to record a singles match win at the Olympics, with a 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 victory over Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin. READ| Ankita Raina-Mona Barthel pair enters WTA semifinals in US Previously, only Zeeshan Ali (Seoul 1988) and Leander Paes (Atlanta 1996) had won singles matches at the quadrennial event.READ| Sumit Nagal goes down in Challenger tournament The results:€44,820 Challenger, Meerbusch, Germany Singles (first round): Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (Chi) bt Sumit Nagal7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :