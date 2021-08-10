Challenger tennis: Sumit Nagal bows out in Germany

Eighth seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 by Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany.

Last week, Maximilian Marterer of Germany beat Nagal 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Czech Republic.

Nagal had turned a few heads in July after becoming only the third Indian to record a singles match win at the Olympics, with a 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 victory over Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin.

Previously, only Zeeshan Ali (Seoul 1988) and Leander Paes (Atlanta 1996) had won singles matches at the quadrennial event.

The results:



€44,820 Challenger, Meerbusch, Germany Singles (first round): Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (Chi) bt Sumit Nagal

7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

