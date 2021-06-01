Suspiciously parked car delays French Open start on Court Simonne-Mathieu

Start of play at the French Open between local hope Ugo Humbert and Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania was delayed on Tuesday due to a suspiciously parked vehicle outside Roland Garros, the organisers said.

A loud sound was heard outside the 5,000-seat stadium, built on the premises of the neighbouring botanical garden, and play started on Court Simonne-Mathieu about 25 minutes later than schedule.

French Tennis Federation (FFT) said the start was delayed due to security officials neutralising a vehicle illegally parked outside the stadium.

"It was a routine security intervention by the police," an FFT spokesman told Reuters. "Everything is back to normal."

A police source said the vehicle was a stolen car and security checks confirmed there were no explosives attached.

Matches on the other courts on the third day of the clay court Grand Slam started on time.