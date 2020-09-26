Tennis Tennis Svitolina battles past Rybakina to claim Strasbourg title World number five Elina Svitolina held off a spirited challenge from Elena Rybakina to lift the Strasbourg International title with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 win. Reuters 26 September, 2020 21:42 IST File photo of Elina Svitolina who put up a tough fight in the Strasbourg International. - Reuters Photo Reuters 26 September, 2020 21:42 IST World number five Elina Svitolina held off a spirited challenge from Elena Rybakina to lift the Strasbourg International title with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 win on Saturday.Second seed Svitolina, the 2010 French Open junior champion, will return to Roland Garros next week on the back of her fifth claycourt triumph in as many finals.In chilly conditions, the Ukrainian fended off eight of the 10 break points faced in a hard-fought encounter and made only 23 unforced errors in comparison to Rybakina's 34.After losing the second set, Svitolina responded in the opening game of the decider by saving four break points before racing away with the final four games to seal victory in just under two hours. Read: Serena finds it weird to stay in hotel instead of her Paris home “The (points saved) really gave me confidence to come back in the match. It gave me hope and a better feel after a one-sided second set,” Svitolina told a news conference.“The conditions were not easy but you have to adjust really quickly. It was important for me to come out and play my game.“I didn't play in the U.S. Open so it was important to play a few matches here. Hopefully I can recover quickly for my first match in Paris on Monday.”Svitolina, chasing her maiden Grand Slam title, will meet Russian Varvara Gracheva in the first round of the French Open. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos