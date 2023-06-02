Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mum’s the word as Svitolina reaches French Open last 16

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina won a tough three-set battle to defeat Anna Blinkova of Russia to reach the French Open last 16 on Friday in her first Grand Slam since becoming a mother.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 21:45 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand against Anna Blinkova in the Women’s Singles Third Round match on Day Six of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2023, in Paris, France.
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand against Anna Blinkova in the Women’s Singles Third Round match on Day Six of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2023, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand against Anna Blinkova in the Women’s Singles Third Round match on Day Six of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2023, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina won a tough three-set battle to defeat Anna Blinkova of Russia to reach the French Open last 16 on Friday in her first Grand Slam since becoming a mother.

Svitolina came through 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 against an opponent she had also defeated in the Strasbourg final last weekend.

ALSO READ
Sabalenka powers into French Open fourth round

Once again, Svitolina chose not to shake hands with her rival in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

She claimed victory on a third match point with a crunching backhand winner to see off Blinkova, who had knocked out fifth-ranked Caroline Garcia in the last round.

“I wasn’t moving well in the first set, but I tried to fight and find my game,” said Svitolina, watched courtside by her husband, French tennis star Gael Monfils.

ALSO READ
French Open 2023: Third seed Pegula knocked out by Mertens in round of 32

“After the first set, I was playing better and better and just tried to give everything.

“I played well under pressure and just decided to leave everything out there.”

Svitolina, who hit 37 winners in Friday’s win, will face another Russian, ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Related Topics

Elina Svitolina /

Roland Garros /

French Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen makes semifinals, Kiran George out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mum’s the word as Svitolina reaches French Open last 16
    AFP
  3. FC Goa appoints Manolo Marquez as new head coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Nuggets’ dominant Game 1 win against Heat
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTA releases updated 2023 calendar with Chinese events
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Mum’s the word as Svitolina reaches French Open last 16
    AFP
  2. WTA releases updated 2023 calendar with Chinese events
    Reuters
  3. Take responsibility, technical director tells French players after dismal campaign
    Reuters
  4. Sabalenka skips French Open presser, cites mental health reasons
    Reuters
  5. Sabalenka powers into French Open fourth round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thailand Open 2023: Lakshya Sen makes semifinals, Kiran George out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mum’s the word as Svitolina reaches French Open last 16
    AFP
  3. FC Goa appoints Manolo Marquez as new head coach
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Finals: 3 takeaways from Nuggets’ dominant Game 1 win against Heat
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTA releases updated 2023 calendar with Chinese events
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment