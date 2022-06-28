Swiatek sets new WTA record for longest winning streak since 2000

World number one Iga Swiatek beat Croatian qualifier Jana Fett in her first-round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday, clinching her 36th victory in a row and setting a new WTA record of the longest unbeaten streak since 2000.

The previous record of the longest winning streak, 35 matches, in women's tennis in the 21st century was held by former world number one and five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams.

Top-seeded Swiatek came out all guns blazing and took the opening set 6-0 on the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Fett put up a much better fight in the second set to go 3-1 up. However, the 21-year-old Polish player won five straight games to seal the tie.

Swiatek, who won the junior title at Wimbledon in 2018, will next face Dutchwoman Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove in the second round.

Swiatek climbed up to the number one spot in the rankings soon after Australian Open winner Ash Barty announced her retirement in March and has been on top ever since.

Swiatek has not lost a match since her 6-4, 1-6, 6-7 (4) defeat against Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the second round in Dubai in February this year.

She bagged the titles at Doha Masters, Indian Wells Masters, Miami Masters, Stuttgart Open, Italian Open before winning her second French Open.