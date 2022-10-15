Tennis

Swiatek storms past Gauff into San Diego semifinals

World number one Swiatek reached her 11th semifinal of the season where she will face Gauff’s compatriot Jessica Pegula on Saturday.

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after defeating Coco Gauff of the United States in quarterfinals of the San Diego Open at Barnes Tennis Center on Friday.

World number one Iga Swiatek stormed into the semifinals of the San Diego Open with a 6-0, 6-3 thrashing of American Coco Gauff, moving a step closer to claiming an eighth women's title in 2022.

Swiatek delivered a dominant display on Friday, needing just 65 minutes to dismiss the eighth-ranked 18-year-old.

At one stage, a double-bagel exit looked a distinct possibility as Swiatek led 6-0, 2-0 and 0-30 on Gauff's serve, before the American managed to hold and stem the flow of points against her.

Gauff held serve two more times but was broken once again as Swiatek progressed to her 11th semifinal of the year.

SWIATEK VS GAUFF, 2022 FRENCH OPEN HIGHLIGHTS

"I was happy I was able to keep my focus. When it's going well, it's really hard to keep focus and play that same level of tennis," said Swiatek, whose seven titles this year include two grand slams - the French and US Opens.

"I'm feeling better, every day is a new day to get some experience on these courts. The jet lag is getting better, and staying up tonight will help me fight it."

Swiatek next takes on American fourth seed Jessica Pegula, who beat compatriot Madison Keys 6-4, 7-5 earlier on Friday.

"I don't have any expectations, I'm just trying to be relaxed and play my game," Swiatek said.

"I'm happy I'm going to face Jessica, because we always play such solid matches with great rallies, really physical."

American Danielle Collins will play Spanish second seed Paula Badosa later on Friday, with the winner going on to face Croatian Donna Vekic in the other semifinal.

